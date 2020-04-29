More post offices to offer PPF deposit facility

To make the popular small savings scheme Public Provident Fund (PPF) widely available, India Post has approved for extension of the scheme up to single handed sub post offices with immediate effect.

"The references have been received in this office from time to time to expand PPF scheme to Single Handed Sub Post Offices. The matter was examined in detail in the light of the recently notified Public Provident Fund Rules, 2019 and the competent authority has accordingly approved for extension of PPF scheme up to Single Handed Sub Post Offices with immediate effect," India Post said in a circular.

"Necessary amendments in the Inspection Questionnaire of Sub Post Offices will be issued by the concerned branch of the Directorate to avoid the any possibility of any fraud," it said.

In view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government has eased deposit rules for some small savings schemes including Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi scheme. Account holders can complete their deposits for FY20 till June 30, 2020. This is applicable for deposits that could not be made for FY 2019-20 due to lockdown.

The subscribers of PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi accounts can however continue to make deposit for FY 2020-21 in the usual manner.

The subscribers will have to deposit the amount for FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21 separately in their accounts.

However, interest will be applicable from the actual date of deposits in PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi accounts.

Also, PPF subscribers, whose accounts matured on 31st March 2020 (including one year window for extension), can now extend the account up to 30th June.

