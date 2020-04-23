Around 29% of retail investors in India, who never invested in gold earlier, are willing to do so, as per “India Retail Investor Insights" report published by the World Gold Council (WGC) on Thursday.

The report is based on a global survey of around 12,000 retail investors, which included 2,285 Indians.

As per the survey, gold jewellery and gold coins are among the top five investments by Indians.

The idea behind the survey was to make the industry understand how retail investors feel about gold, how they invest and if the yellow metal is meeting their investment objectives.

The key issue that gold faces as an investment is the lack of trust. “61% of those who have never bought gold in the past, but would consider buying in the future, say that a lack of trust in the product or the industry is a barrier to purchase," said the report.

Another reason was the lack of awareness among investors. As per the report, “65% of potential gold investors say they have gaps in their knowledge. For example, they do not understand what drives the gold price or feel that the process of buying is too difficult."

The survey was conducted on both urban and rural investors. Out of the total 2,285 investors surveyed in India, 1,005 rural investors were questioned through face-to-face interviews, while 1,280 urban investors were interviewed online.

Of the total people surveyed, 52% already owned gold in some form, while 48% had invested in 12 months preceding the survey.

Various categories of retail investors, including those who take their own investment decisions, those who make guided investments, those who are savvy and even those who are risk averse were considered for the survey.