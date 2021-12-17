More than 3.59 crore Income Tax Returns filed on new e-filing portal: Govt

A total of 3.59 crore Income tax returns were filed on the new e-filing portal as of December 15, the Union Ministry of Finance said in an official statement. Out of the 3.59 crore ITRs filed for the financial year 2022, 57.6% are ITR1 (2.07 crore), 8.3% is ITR2 (29.70 lakh), 9.4% is ITR3 (33.61 lakh), 23.4% are ITR4 (84.05 lakh), ITR5 (3.12 lakh), ITR6 (1.33 lakh) and ITR7 (0.24 lakh).

"Nearly 52% of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the new portal and the balance has been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities," the ministry added in a statement.

Further, the Income Tax department said that the 3.11 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 2.69 crore are through Aadhaar-based OTP. Of the e-verified returns, more than 2.38 crore ITRs have been processed and more than 90.95 crore refunds have been issued for the FY22, it added.

More than 3.59 crore Income Tax Returns filed on new e-filing portal of Income Tax Dept till 15th December, 2021. More than 6 lakh ITRs being filed per day & increasing daily.

Secretary, Revenue & Chairman, CBDT held meeting with Infosys today on preparedness of e-filing website. pic.twitter.com/xC6KvVmfze — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 16, 2021

The ministry said that the process of e-verification through Aadhaar OTP and other methods is important for the Department to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds if any.

The department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through e-mails, SMS, and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers to file their income tax returns without further delay. Overall 9.83 lakh Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs) have been registered in the new portal. And, more than 37.92 lakh Statutory Forms have been submitted including 15.30 lakh TDS statements, 1.61 lakh Form 10A for registration of Trusts, and 3.90 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary.

As per the Income Tax Department, all taxpayers to view their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of TDS and Tax Payments and avail of pre-filling of ITRs.

The Finance Ministry further said its senior officials headed by the revenue secretary met the Infosys team headed by MD and CEO Salil Parekh on Thursday to discuss the preparedness of the Income Tax Department's e-filing website during the peak filing period.

Infosys has taken steps taken in this regard include augmentation of the technical infrastructure and setting up of a dedicated war room to monitor the performance of the portal.

In 2019, Infosys was awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds. The new e-filing portal went live in June this year.

The much-touted new income tax portal "www.incometax.gov.in" had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face tech glitches. Thereafter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called a meeting on June 22 with officials of Infosys which has developed the new website. Since that day, the new I-T portal has managed to overcome tech glitches steadily.

