More than 3.59 crore Income Tax Returns filed on new e-filing portal: Govt

Further, the Income Tax department said that the 3.11 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 2.69 crore are through Aadhaar-based OTP. Of the e-verified returns, more than 2.38 crore ITRs have been processed and more than 90.95 crore refunds have been issued for the FY22, it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}