More than a fifth say shopping for family to be a major expense this festive season: Survey

Pradeep Gupta, chairman & MD, Axis My India, said “Increase in discretionary spends across households demarcates the continuity of festive sentiments. From visiting physical stores to scanning through online sites, consumers are not only investing on household products but are also splurging for themselves and their families. However, one can witness the spending capacity to be conscious as the expenses are mostly on low budget items such as clothes as compared to heavy ticket items such as vehicles or properties. Cash though continues to be the king, digital modes of payment like UPI & debit/credit card usage is also growing rapidly."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}