More women increasingly make their own decisions while purchasing term insurance policy: Report 19 Sep 2023
More women are opting for term life insurance policies, including homemakers and those without children, to secure their future
One of the most common myths about women’s relationships with money is about their dependence on family members for financial planning. In contrast to the perception, more women are now opting for term life insurance by themselves, according to a recent data analysis by PolicyBazaar.