Most cryptocurrency users see it as a long-term investment: Binance survey

According to the report, cryptocurrency owners are predominantly male, with an average age of 34, an undergraduate degree, and an average income equivalent to $25,000 per year. Cryptocurrency users tend to buy it out of disposable funds rather than by selling other assets or taking on debt. The use of cryptocurrency as a store of value is most common followed by staking and lending and payments. Using cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange is not seen as an important use case, by participants in the survey.

