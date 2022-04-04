Most floating rate funds have under-performed liquid funds in past 6 months

As of this point, the only driver is the RBI because in the absence of its intervention, given the imminent resumption in supply of bonds and given the global environment and the price movements in the commodity basket, yields will tend to move up. So, the RBI would like to moderate the yields, therefore, it all depends on how much the RBI feels the need to support growth. At this point, the central bank guidance is clear, it is focused on growth and is confident of inflation coming down in next quarter or so. Even if you consider the Russia Ukraine conflict, then also the revised inflation projection would be in the 5-5.5% band which is well within the RBI target of 4-6%. Therefore, either if inflation goes up and global markets become volatile, then the RBI may have to step in. So, the supply of bonds is the one factor that will put pressure on yields. So, my sense is that, some practical pricing will happen and therefore, I expect the yield to go down to 6.25 – 6.50% by June.

