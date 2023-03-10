Most Indians worry inflation, critical illness may hurt retirement savings: Survey1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Though the phase of retirement evokes positive emotions among respondents, at the same time, they are also cognizant of the need to factor in inflation and rising medical expenses while planning for their life’s new chapter
Over two-third Indians worry inflation may hurt their retirement savings, and consequently, their lifestyle, while 67% highlighted the need to have adequate retirement corpus to take care of medical expenses if stuck with a terminal illness during their retirement, according to a new survey.
