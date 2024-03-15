Complaints filed by investors to the capital markets regulator Sebi against listed companies and Sebi-registered intermediaries are redressed through SCOREs

In the month of February, there were 5,371 pending investors' complaints at the start of the month, data released by the markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reveals.

A total of 4,761 complaints were received in the month of February on SCORES platform out of which 4,471 were disposed as on Feb 29, 2024. The review complaints received during the month of February are 172.

SCORES refers to Sebi Complaints REdress System and can be accessed at this link: https://scores.gov.in/scores/Welcome.html.

Usually, most complaints get resolved within a span of 90 days. The Sebi data further indicates that average resolution time is 36 days.

Particulars Data for Feb Complaints Received 4,761 Complaints disposed 4,471 Review complaints received 172 Average resolution time 36 days Pending for over 3 months 7

(Source: Sebi SCORES)

As of now, there are only seven complaints that are pending for more than 3 months now.

Out of these seven, six belong to venture capital funds while one application is of alternative investment fund. The entities with whom these complaints have been pending for over three months include Cinema Capital Venture Fund (5 complaints), IndiaREIT fund (one complaint) and IndiaReit Alternative Invesment Trust (one complaint), shows the Sebi data.

Average resolution time refers to the sum total of time taken to resolve each complaint in a month divided by total number of complaints resolved in the current month.

What is SCORES platform? Scores is an online platform designed to help investors to lodge their complaints with regards to securities markets, online with Sebi against listed companies and Sebi-registered intermediaries.

All complaints received by Sebi against listed companies and Sebi-registered intermediaries are dealt through SCOREs.

An investor is entitled to file a complaint on SCORES within three years from the date of the occurrence of a reason that led to that complaint, where investor happened to approach the company or intermediary with a complaint and got it rejected or was not communicated.

In fact, SEBI advised all stock exchanges including commodity derivatives exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to show the information so that investors can be directed to SCORES portal, on the home page of their websites as well as mobile apps.

