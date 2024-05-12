Mother's Day 2024: 5 actionable steps to manage finances for a mother caring for both ageing parents and children
As Mother's Day nears, it's crucial to acknowledge the unsung heroes balancing care for children and ageing parents.
In the words of American writer Washington Irving, “A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavour by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts."