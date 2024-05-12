Mother’s Day 2024: Health insurance checklist for lifelong financial wellbeing

Mother's Day is a time to celebrate the incredible women in our lives, who often shoulder the full-fledged responsibility of nurturing and safeguarding their loved ones and managing their work lives. On this occasion, why not consider gifting them something that truly lasts a lifetime – the gift of an all-round health insurance plan that caters to the evolving needs of mothers across various stages of life. Health insurance is a financial safety net that not only acknowledges their selfless dedication but also ensures their well-being and financial security in times of need.

Health insurance is a crucial safety net in a world where health uncertainties can arise unexpectedly, providing vital financial protection during unexpected medical crises. But a one-size-fits-all health insurance approach does not address the crucial healthcare needs of mothers, especially young mothers. Health insurance plans now are increasingly tailored to meet the specific needs of mothers, encompassing everything from pregnancy and childbirth to helping address other critical illnesses that affect them.



Pregnancy and childbirth are joyous occasions, but they also come with their own set of challenges and expenses. With maternity benefits, young mothers can ensure a smooth and stress-free journey into motherhood. From pre-natal check-ups to post-natal care, maternity benefits cover a range of expenses, including doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, hospitalisation, and even newborn care. This comprehensive coverage not only eases the financial burden but also allows young mothers to focus on what truly matters – bonding with their newborns and embracing motherhood.

As a new mother, your health and well-being are of utmost importance, not just for you but for your growing family. Thus, when it comes to securing your financial future, a comprehensive health insurance plan tailored to your needs is a must-have. Here are a few essential considerations to include in your health insurance checklist:

Consider a plan that provides robust maternity benefits, surrogacy, and oocyte donor procedures. Ensure the plan provides coverage for prenatal and postnatal expenses, including various tests and check-ups. It should also cover delivery expenses, at least ₹ 50,000 for a normal delivery and up to ₹ 1 lakh for a C-Section, while also covering the infant’s vaccination bills for a year.



Look for a plan that provides comprehensive coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses, giving you the financial security to focus on your recovery.

In times of medical emergencies, the last thing you want to worry about is arranging funds. Opt for a plan that provides a seamless cashless hospitalisation experience, where the insurer directly settles the hospital bills, allowing you to focus on your recovery.



Most importantly, look for a high sum insured plan with coverage starting from Rs. 50 lacs, at an affordable premium that is competitive with other plans in the market.



In a world where medical costs continue to rise unabatedly, the financial buffer of health insurance ensures mothers receive the care they deserve without compromising on other essentials. Health insurance for mothers protects the nurturers of our families and ensures their health, well-being, and peace of mind remain uncompromised. Every step towards securing maternal health is a stride towards building healthier, happier families and communities.





Sapna Desai is Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.

