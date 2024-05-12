Mother's Day 2024: Public Provident Fund (PPF) among six investment options for single mothers
Single mothers face unique financial challenges, needing to manage childcare and finances alone. Experts say they can consider investment options like PPF, mutual funds, government banking schemes, NCDs, REITs, and bank deposits to secure their future
Mother's Day 2024: Whether employed or not, single mothers encounter distinctive financial hurdles when supporting their families. Juggling childcare and financial responsibilities isn't easy for them. With no secondary income and the sole responsibility for household finances, they must seek alternative investment opportunities to ensure stability and growth. Single mothers must manage their finances effectively to secure their future and provide for their children. On this Mother's Day 2024, let's explore some tailored investment options for single mothers.