Mother's Day 2024: Top 6 ideas to empower your mother with financial independence
Retirement planning is a significant leg of any financial strategy. These savings will help a mother in being independent and she can be financially secure in her sunset years.
I remember my childhood days, wherein we stayed in a traditional joint family and I grew up carefree along with my siblings and cousins. Back in mid-1990’s, my mother, along with my grandmother, took great pride and delight in spending time with us, educating us, playing with us, cooking for us and feeding us. I fondly remember my mother imparting crucial life lessons with stories, and also demonstrating many of the life lessons in how she would conduct her daily activities, including finances. These life lessons are deeply etched in my memory, and some of the crucial lessons have been on understanding value of money and being independent in thought and finances.