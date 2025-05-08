Mother’s Day 2025: From PPF, FD to ULIP – You can give these 5 financial gifts to your mother

On Mother’s Day 2025, you can give a valuable financial gift to your mother. This would not only make her feel happy but would also offer financial security at the same time. These financial gifts could range from Public provident fund (PPF), fixed deposit (FD), ULIP and mutual fund SIP. Let us understand each of them one by one.

Financial gifts you can give to your mother PPF (public provident fund): It is a part of small savings scheme wherein one can invest anywhere between ₹ 500 to ₹ 1.5 lakh. It offers 7.1 percent interest on investment. Importantly, it allows you to save on income tax by offering income tax deduction under 80C. The interest income is also tax-free.

2. Fixed deposit: You can also gift your mother a fixed deposit (FD) receipt of any amount you can afford. Typically, most banks offer 6-7 percent interest on fixed deposits in a year. The interest income is taxable, so it should be factored in. However, she can submit form 15G/15H if she is entitled to claim TDS exemption on interest income.

3. ULIP (Unit linked insurance plan): It is a product offered by insurance companies which, unlike a regular policy, offers both insurance and investment under a single umbrella.

4. Mutual fund SIP: Another useful investment opportunity is a mutual fund systematic investment plan or SIP wherein you can opt for the frequency of investment i.e., monthly, quarterly, or bi-annually. So, as a gift you can invest your first SIP for one month or quarter. And later, it would be your mother’s discretion whether she wants to continue or not.

5. Health insurance: The chances are that she already has a health insurance policy, but it does not harm to hold two of them. So, if the insurance cover falls short, she could rely on the second policy that you would gift. For example, if she already has an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh, your gift of ₹5 lakh cover policy would raise her total insurance cover to ₹10 lakh. By spending just ₹6-10K, you can provide her an increased medical insurance cover.