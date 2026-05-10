Mother’s Day 2026: Does money transfer to your mother help reduce your tax liability?

Today is Mother’s Day, a day when you should cherish your relationship with your mother and pray for her good health, happiness and prosperity. Keeping this spirit in mind, let us also understand how the tax authorities view the money you send to your mother. What is the tax treatment involved? Also, can any funds you transfer to your mother help you save tax, i.e., reduce your tax liability?

The first point that you must be clear about is that all such transfers are generally tax-free for your mother. Still, they do not reduce your own taxable income. At a fundamental level, the tax-free outcome depends on the transfer's objective and structure. Let us hence look at the transfer of funds to one’s mother at a deeper level.

1. Tax treatment of money transferred to parents To put it simply, money given to parents is generally treated as a gift. This gift is not taxable under the hands of the receiver under Indian tax laws, as elaborated in Section 56(2)(x). Still, the person who sends the funds does not get an automatic deduction for such transfers until and unless they fall under well-defined tax-saving provisions.

2. When can transfers lead to tax benefits? The taxation-related benefits can arise only when you make direct payments for eligible activities such as your mother’s health insurance premiums. This benefit can be claimed under Section 80D if you are filing taxes under the old tax regime and the payment was made in non-cash methods.

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This makes it necessary to keep all documents, such as insurer receipts, non-cash payment receipts, and associated documents, in proper order to claim such deductions. Furthermore, the home loan interest under Section 24(b) requires the home loan and property to be in your name. This further means that only paying your mother’s EMI will not make you eligible for a tax rebate.

Keeping the above information in mind, let us look at different scenarios in which you can claim tax benefits when transferring funds to your mother.

Taxation impact summary (FY 2025-26)

Scenario Tax impact for you Tax impact for your mother Explanation Simple money transfer (gift/support) No tax deduction. Tax-free receipt. Most common case. Direct payment of mother’s medical insurance premium Deduction under Section 80D ( ₹ 25k/ ₹ 50k) in the old regime. Tax-free. Non-cash payment to insurer required. Direct payment to the insurer for the parents’ policy qualifies under Section 80D. Paying mother’s home loan EMI No deduction under Section 24(b). No tax on receipt. Loan/property must be in your name. Money you gifted is invested by your mother and it generates income No clubbing. Taxed in her hands only. Parents exempt under Section 64.

Note: Cases discussed above are illustrative. For updated tax compliance and regulations, consult a certified tax consultant for clarity on a case-by-case basis.

Key considerations and limitations to keep in mind Tax Regime : Deductions discussed above are available only in the old regime; the new regime (default) offers none.

Limits : 80D is limited to ₹ 25,000 if your mother is under 60. To ₹ 50,000 if your mother is a senior citizen. Money transfer to mother: Key FAQs

1. Is money transferred by me to my mother taxable? No.

2. Does transferring money to my mother reduce my tax liability? No.

3. Can I get a tax benefit for paying my mother’s expenses? Yes, in limited cases.

4. Can I claim a tax deduction for paying my mother’s home loan EMI? No.

5. Will income earned from money I give my mother be taxed to me? No, it is taxed in her hands.

In conclusion, what you must cherish this Mother’s Day is the relationship you have with your mother. Along with the same, make sincere efforts for her well-being. Keeping this in mind, be clear on the fact that simply transferring money to your mother's bank account does not reduce your tax liability.

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Still, some strategic direct payments can help you save on tax, provided you understand the relevant sections and provisions. To make this simple for you and ensure that you are aware of the recent tax developments in the country, you should consult a certified financial advisor or tax consultant to optimise your tax planning accordingly. This is because rules can change significantly depending on individual circumstances.