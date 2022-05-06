Mothers pay higher pocket money to kids than fathers: Survey

Ankit Gera, co-founder of Junio, said, “Mothers are taking a lead role in teaching kids’ financial discipline. Raising financially literate kids and giving them the virtues of healthy spending and saving habits is one of the best gifts parents can give to their children. Saving for a rainy day is an essential part of parenting, and parents can empower the next generation by teaching them the value of money at an early age. Today’s kids are quick learners and tech-savvy, so it’s easy for parents to teach them financial discipline, budgeting, and saving habits."