Money
Should you consider a fund tracking 1,000 stocks?
SummaryHistorically, the BSE 1000 index has only marginally outperformed the BSE 500, but its outperformance widens when compared with the Nifty 50.
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company’s proposed new fund—Motilal Oswal BSE 1000 Index Fund—will be passively managed and track the newly launched BSE 1000 index. But should investors consider putting their money into a fund tracking a 1,000-stock index?
