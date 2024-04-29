Motilal Oswal Financial Services is offering up to 9.7% on its latest bond issue. Should you invest?
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) is tapping the bond market to raise up to Rs1,000 crore from non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The bond issue, the first of its kind from Motilal Oswal that offers investors interest of up to 9.7%. opened on 23 April and is set to close on 7 May. The issue is secured and redeemable, rated AA/stable by Crisil Ratings and India Ratings.