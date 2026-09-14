Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q50 ETF jumps 41% in a week even as underlying US stocks fall. What is happening?

The Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q50 ETF has seen an extraordinary jump in its market price over the past week, even as the value of the US stocks it holds has moved lower.
Between 4 and 10 September, the ETF's price on the stock exchange rose 41%, from ₹141.99 to ₹199.89. Over the same period, the value of the 50 stocks in its portfolio fell 2.6%, according to Value Research data.
The divergence has pushed the ETF's market price well above its NAV. On 10 September, its NAV was ₹115.69, compared with a closing market price of ₹199.89. This represented a premium of 72.8%, according to Value Research.
The sharp increase in the premium has been linked to limited availability of units in the ETF, strong demand on the exchange and a recent change in the rules governing ETF price bands.
An ETF's NAV reflects the value of the securities held by the fund. Its market price, meanwhile, is determined by buying and selling on the stock exchange.
Normally, the two prices remain relatively close because ETF units can be created when demand increases. The additional units provide more supply in the market and help keep the traded price aligned with the value of the underlying portfolio.
For international ETFs such as the Nasdaq Q50, that mechanism has been constrained by India's overseas investment limits.
The overseas investment limit for ETFs was reached in April 2024, after which fresh units could not be created in the same manner. With the supply of existing units limited, an increase in demand can instead show up as a higher market price.
The Q50's premium to NAV was 19.5% on 4 September, according to Value Research. It rose to 38% on 7 September, 67% on 8 September and 83% on 9 September, before settling at 72.8% on 10 September.
Trading activity also increased substantially. The ETF recorded about ₹43 crore in trading on 9 September, compared with its average daily volume of around ₹1.4 crore over the previous period, Value Research data showed.
The sharp move coincided with a change in the way price bands for ETFs are determined.
Under the earlier framework, the price band was linked to the ETF's NAV from two trading days earlier. From 7 September, the reference point shifted to the ETF's previous day's traded price.
This created a significant difference for an ETF that was already trading at a premium to its NAV.
For instance, if an ETF had an NAV of ₹100 but was trading at ₹120, using the previous day's traded price as the reference point meant that ₹120, rather than ₹100, would determine the following day's trading range.
As the Q50's market price moved higher, each day's higher closing price could therefore become the reference for the following day's price band.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund highlighted the impact in a note issued during the week. It said the Q50 could have closed at no more than ₹142.60 on 7 September and ₹142.48 on 8 September under the earlier mechanism. Under the new framework, the corresponding ceilings were ₹170.32 and ₹196.91. The ETF subsequently closed at ₹169.87 on 8 September and ₹199.89 on 10 September, according to Value Research.
The pricing gap is not limited to the Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q50 ETF. Other India-listed international ETFs have also seen their market prices move above their NAVs amid limited unit creation and increased demand. The extent of the premium, however, varies across ETFs depending on their underlying assets and trading activity.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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