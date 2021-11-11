Motilal’s fund tracking MSCI’s EAFE index is a contrarian bet

EAFE stands for Europe, Australasia and the Far East. These regions in the past have been chronic underperformers. A Motilal Oswal presentation shows that this index would have given 9.3%, 11.5% and 12.2% in rupee terms over the past 3, 5 and 10 years. By comparison, the Nifty 500 delivered 19.5%, 16.6% and 15.5%. The S&P 500 of the US did even better over all three time periods in rupee terms. However, both the Indian and US indices have been richly valued after the run-up, presenting a potential valuation case for EAFE.