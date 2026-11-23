Motor insurance may help pay for vehicle damage after an accident, but dealing with the police, filing an FIR or getting a detained vehicle released can create a different set of challenges for motorists. Bajaj General Insurance is now looking to address this gap by offering policyholders access to round-the-clock legal assistance through a partnership with legal services platform Lawyered.
The insurer has partnered with Lawyered to introduce LOTS (Lawyer On The Spot), a roadside legal assistance add-on available across its motor insurance portfolio. The service will cover private car, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle policyholders, including those holding liability-only policies, Bajaj General Insurance said in a November 2026 announcement.
The service is intended to help motorists navigate legal and procedural issues following road accidents and other roadside incidents. It includes telephone-based legal guidance and access to a local lawyer where physical intervention is required.
Under LOTS, policyholders will be able to seek assistance with several issues that can arise after an accident or during a roadside incident.
The key services include:
The service will draw on Lawyered's network of more than 80,000 empanelled lawyers, with coverage across 98% of India's PIN codes. It will also have a round-the-clock response desk and a case-tracking mechanism, according to the announcement.
Unlike services restricted to comprehensive motor insurance policies, Bajaj General Insurance says LOTS will be available as an add-on across its motor insurance portfolio.
This includes comprehensive motor insurance, standalone own-damage policies and long-term policies. Importantly, the service will also extend to liability-only covers.
This could make the service relevant to motorists who have opted for third-party insurance, which is mandatory under Indian motor vehicle law. Third-party insurance primarily covers the policyholder's legal liability for injury, death or property damage caused to another person. It does not cover damage to the policyholder's own vehicle.
However, the availability of legal assistance does not mean that the insurer will pay every legal expense arising from an accident.
Bajaj General Insurance already offers legal advice under its 24x7 Spot Assistance add-on. Its existing policy wording provides for free telephone-based legal advice for up to 30 minutes following an accident. The benefit is subject to policy conditions and usage limits.
The LOTS partnership expands the proposition by offering access to a nationwide network of lawyers and on-ground assistance, rather than limiting support to telephone advice.
However, policyholders should check the add-on's terms before purchasing it. The announcement does not specify the additional premium, whether on-ground lawyer visits involve extra charges, or whether court fees, bail expenses and other legal costs are covered.
For motorists, the distinction matters: access to a lawyer for guidance is not the same as insurance against legal expenses.
What policyholders should check: Before opting for LOTS, ask the insurer about the add-on premium, the number of assistance requests permitted, geographical availability, lawyer visit charges and exclusions. Also check whether the service is already included in an existing roadside assistance package.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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