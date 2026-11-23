Motor insurance may help pay for vehicle damage after an accident, but dealing with the police, filing an FIR or getting a detained vehicle released can create a different set of challenges for motorists. Bajaj General Insurance is now looking to address this gap by offering policyholders access to round-the-clock legal assistance through a partnership with legal services platform Lawyered.

The insurer has partnered with Lawyered to introduce LOTS (Lawyer On The Spot), a roadside legal assistance add-on available across its motor insurance portfolio. The service will cover private car, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle policyholders, including those holding liability-only policies, Bajaj General Insurance said in a November 2026 announcement.

The service is intended to help motorists navigate legal and procedural issues following road accidents and other roadside incidents. It includes telephone-based legal guidance and access to a local lawyer where physical intervention is required.

What does the new legal assistance service cover? Under LOTS, policyholders will be able to seek assistance with several issues that can arise after an accident or during a roadside incident.

The key services include:

24x7 legal guidance: Telephone-based advice on police procedures, FIR formalities, vehicle detention and accident-related documentation.

On-ground lawyer assistance: Access to a local lawyer through Lawyered's nationwide network wherever physical intervention is required, subject to service terms.

Vehicle release assistance: Guidance on procedures for getting a detained vehicle released and interacting with authorities.

Traffic challan assistance: Support in accessing and resolving pending traffic challans linked to the insured vehicle. The service will draw on Lawyered's network of more than 80,000 empanelled lawyers, with coverage across 98% of India's PIN codes. It will also have a round-the-clock response desk and a case-tracking mechanism, according to the announcement.

Which motor insurance policies are eligible? Unlike services restricted to comprehensive motor insurance policies, Bajaj General Insurance says LOTS will be available as an add-on across its motor insurance portfolio.

This includes comprehensive motor insurance, standalone own-damage policies and long-term policies. Importantly, the service will also extend to liability-only covers.

This could make the service relevant to motorists who have opted for third-party insurance, which is mandatory under Indian motor vehicle law. Third-party insurance primarily covers the policyholder's legal liability for injury, death or property damage caused to another person. It does not cover damage to the policyholder's own vehicle.

However, the availability of legal assistance does not mean that the insurer will pay every legal expense arising from an accident.

Is legal assistance already part of motor insurance? Bajaj General Insurance already offers legal advice under its 24x7 Spot Assistance add-on. Its existing policy wording provides for free telephone-based legal advice for up to 30 minutes following an accident. The benefit is subject to policy conditions and usage limits.

The LOTS partnership expands the proposition by offering access to a nationwide network of lawyers and on-ground assistance, rather than limiting support to telephone advice.

However, policyholders should check the add-on's terms before purchasing it. The announcement does not specify the additional premium, whether on-ground lawyer visits involve extra charges, or whether court fees, bail expenses and other legal costs are covered.

For motorists, the distinction matters: access to a lawyer for guidance is not the same as insurance against legal expenses.