Motor insurance doesn’t cover wear and tear

Life insurance policies carry a free-look period within which you can cancel the policy. Within this period, surrender charges are not applicable. You will be eligible for premium refund after deduction of proportionate risk premium for the coverage period, expenses incurred by the insurer on medical examination and stamp duty charges. The free-look period is of 15 days from the date of receipt of the policy document. Since you haven’t received the document, you are within the free-look period. To cancel the policy, you have to give a written notice to the insurer. If you want to continue, then you can write to the grievance cell of the insurer about the non-delivery of the policy document. Mention the payment proof, mode of purchase and attach a copy of the proposal form.