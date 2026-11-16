Motor insurance rules from December 15: Your car policy may not cover your spouse, children or parents

Car and two-wheeler owners will have to pay closer attention to the insurance protection they select from 15 December 2026, when a new four-layer motor insurance framework comes into effect. The revised structure will make it easier to identify what a policy covers, but it also means that buyers cannot assume that every person travelling in their vehicle is automatically protected.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), through its circular dated 2 November 2026, has directed general insurers to introduce four separate sections covering third-party liability, legal liability towards occupants, personal accident protection and damage to the insured vehicle.

While third-party liability and personal accident cover for the owner-insured are mandatory, the remaining protections are optional. This distinction is particularly important for families that regularly travel together, as the legal liability cover for passengers specifically excludes the vehicle owner's immediate family members, including parents, spouse and children.

Four sections, but not all covers are compulsory Under the new framework, motor insurance policies for private cars and two-wheelers will be divided into four sections.

Section I: Third-party liability cover (mandatory) This covers the vehicle owner's legal liability towards third parties for death, bodily injury or property damage caused in an accident. It remains compulsory under motor vehicle law. However, it does not cover damage to the insured vehicle or automatically provide every form of protection for passengers travelling in it.

Section II: Legal liability towards occupants (optional) This section covers the vehicle owner's legal liability towards passengers travelling in a private car, pillion riders on two-wheelers and employees of the insured, subject to policy conditions.

However, it excludes the owner-insured and immediate family members, including parents, spouse and children. This means owners should not assume that selecting this section will protect their immediate family against claims arising from an accident.

The cover is also subject to the vehicle's registered seating capacity. Buyers who frequently travel with friends, colleagues or other passengers should examine whether this protection is appropriate for their requirements.

Section III: Personal accident cover This section has two components. Personal accident protection for the owner-insured is mandatory, while cover for other occupants, pillion riders and drivers other than the owner-driver is optional.

Unlike occupant liability cover, personal accident protection pays specified benefits in the event of accidental death or permanent disability, subject to the policy's terms and conditions. Families wanting financial protection for members travelling in the vehicle should pay particular attention to this optional component.

Section IV: Own-damage cover (optional) This covers loss of or damage to the insured vehicle. It can pay for repairs, replacement of damaged parts or compensation in case of total loss, subject to the policy conditions, deductibles and insured declared value (IDV).

Buyers opting only for third-party insurance will not receive compensation under this section for damage to their own vehicle.

Why the distinction between passenger covers matters The difference between Sections II and III is particularly important. Occupant liability cover protects the vehicle owner against eligible legal claims arising from injuries or death of covered passengers. Personal accident cover, on the other hand, provides specified compensation directly for insured individuals suffering accidental death or disability.

Therefore, purchasing one does not automatically mean that the other is included.

For instance, if a family travels in a privately owned car and a member suffers a permanent disability in an accident, the owner should not assume that occupant liability protection will meet the family's financial needs. The optional personal accident cover for occupants is a separate protection that must be selected.

Existing policyholders can add passenger protection The new framework also provides an option for existing third-party policyholders to add legal liability cover for occupants or pillion riders during the policy period.

IRDAI has clarified that customers do not need to cancel their existing third-party insurance to purchase this additional protection. They can approach the same insurer that issued their third-party policy and pay the additional premium.

The additional protection will become effective only from the date and time specified in the endorsement issued by the insurer. It will not apply retrospectively to accidents that occurred before the cover became effective.

Check the premium breakup before signing Insurers will have to provide customers with a standardised option form explaining the four sections. Buyers must indicate which covers they want to opt into, whether they purchase the policy online or offline.

Insurers must also issue a Customer Information Sheet (CIS) at the point of sale. The policy schedule will separately disclose the coverage and premium charged for each section, allowing customers to understand the cost of individual protections.

The pricing of third-party liability cover will continue under the existing regulatory framework, while insurers will retain flexibility in pricing own-damage cover.

IRDAI has also directed insurers to integrate the new structure with the Bima Sugam platform by 15 December.