India has an uninsured-vehicle problem. That much is beyond dispute. Where opinion divides is on what actually fixes it. The Supreme Court's recent order extending mandatory third-party insurance tenure—four years for new cars and six for two-wheelers—answers that question with a longer lock-in. The data available to the industry suggests this will not close the compliance gap. It may well widen it.
Who really benefits from India's new insurance order? Not the honest policyholder
SummaryIndia’s uninsured-vehicle gap is a renewal and enforcement problem, and extending policy tenure may only postpone the point at which compliance breaks down.
India has an uninsured-vehicle problem. That much is beyond dispute. Where opinion divides is on what actually fixes it. The Supreme Court's recent order extending mandatory third-party insurance tenure—four years for new cars and six for two-wheelers—answers that question with a longer lock-in. The data available to the industry suggests this will not close the compliance gap. It may well widen it.
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