Moved abroad after retirement? How NRIs can submit their life certificate without making a trip to India

More than 85 lakh people covered under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) depend on their monthly pension payments for financial security, especially if they have limited or no other regular sources of income.

Some individuals may choose to move abroad after retirement, particularly when their children live in another country. However, moving overseas does not necessarily mean their pension payments have to stop.

If you are a beneficiary, it is mandatory to keep your life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan valid to ensure timely pension payments. The document must be submitted every 12 months and essentially serves as proof that the pensioner is alive.

For pensioners living abroad, however, the process can be more complicated because they may not have access to an Indian bank branch, a local Jeevan Pramaan centre or an Aadhaar-linked Indian mobile number.

NRI pensioners aren't without options, as the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has provided alternatives for such cases.

Submit certificate through a bank officer An NRI pensioner receiving pension through a bank covered under the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934, can submit the certificate using the bank route.

The life certificate is then signed by a designated officer of the bank, thereby removing the pensioner's requirement to make a physical appearance.

Before opting for this route, pensioners are advised to check with the designated bank about the process, the required documents, and whether the branch or designated officer can process the certificate from a foreign nation.

Submit certificate via digital Jeevan Pramaan Aadhaar-based face authentication allows pensioners to generate their Digital Life Certificate without visiting a bank or pension office. This is the most convenient option, as it doesn't require a third party's involvement.

To use this facility, an individual needs a valid Aadhaar number, an active Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and other pension-related details. They must also ensure that their Aadhar number is already registered with the pension disbursing agency, such as a bank or post office.

For an NRI pensioner, however, the availability of digital authentication can depend on access to the Indian mobile number and compatible devices. It is therefore prudent to act early before the submission window rather than waiting until the deadline.

Get document from an Indian embassy If you cannot travel to India but still seek a pension, then an Indian embassy or consulate can help you to issue and submit the life certificate on time.

The authorized diplomatic official can verify the NRI pensioner using documents such as the Pension Payment Order (PPO) and passport photograph, and issue the life certificate accordingly, according to a report by CAalley.

This route can prove useful for elderly pensioners who have permanently settled abroad and cannot travel to India every year to make the required submission for timely pension disbursal.

Take help from an authorized agent An NRI pensioner who cannot visit India or use the digital route can also submit their life certificate through an authorized agent.

The certificate can be issued or authenticated by an eligible authority such as a magistrate, notary, banker or an Indian diplomatic representative. The agent can then provide the certificate to the relevant authority.

What happens if you don't submit Life Certificate Pensioners in India are required to submit a Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra every year to their pension disbursing authority to continue receiving their pension. There is no specified deadline to submit the document, and it remains valid for 12 months from the date of submission.

If a certificate is not submitted before the validity period expires, pension payments may be stopped starting with the next payment cycle.