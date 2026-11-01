Moved abroad, selling mutual funds to buy a house in India? Know the tax rules

Deduction is available where the taxpayer purchases one residential house in India within one year before or two years after the date of transfer of the original asset, or constructs one residential house in India within three years from the date of transfer.

If the entire net sale consideration is invested in the new residential house, the entire long-term capital gain may qualify for exemption. Where only a portion of the net sale consideration is invested, the exemption would be available on a proportionate basis.

If the net consideration is not fully utilized for purchase or construction of the new residential house before filing the return of income, the unutilized amount should be deposited under the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) on or before the due date of filing the return in order to preserve the exemption.

For computing the exemption. the cost of the new residential house and net consideration taken into account are capped at ₹ 10 crore.

The new residential house acquired for claiming the exemption should not be transferred within three years from the date of its purchase or construction. If it is transferred within this period, the exemption claimed earlier may become taxable.