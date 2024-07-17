Money
Beyond borders: Essential finance tips to ease path of Indians moving abroad
Anil Poste 6 min read 17 Jul 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Summary
- This comprehensive checklist and consultations with financial experts will ensure a smooth financial transition as you embark on your adventure abroad
Embarking on a journey abroad, whether for a dream job or a fresh start, brings excitement and opportunities. However, it is crucial to understand the intricacies of managing your finances smoothly during this transition from resident to non-resident Indian (NRI), and its impact on banking, investments and taxation.
