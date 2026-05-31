Moving abroad? Here's when your EPF withdrawal becomes taxable and how NRIs can avoid paying extra tax

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the largest long-term retirement savings option for most salaried employees. Under the scheme, employees contribute 12% of their basic salary and dearness allowance (DA) every month. Employers are also required to make a matching contribution of 12%, which is split between EPF and Employees Pension Scheme (EPS).
Many Indians move abroad for employment, higher education or other opportunities. If you become a non-resident Indian (NRI), your EPF account does not automatically get closed, but the way it is treated under EPFO rules changes. These rules depend on the EPF account holder's employment status, citizenship, and the country they move to.
If an account holder withdraws funds from EPF before completing 5 years of continuous service, the proceeds become taxable. In calculating 5 years of service, the person's tenure with the previous employer is also included.
No tax deducted at source (TDS) is applicable on EPF withdrawals of less than ₹50,000. Similarly, if you transfer your EPF balance when changing jobs and your total continuous service across these jobs is at least 5 years, the withdrawal remains tax free and no TDS is deducted. However, it is important to calculate the 5-year period carefully, as even a shortfall of a few days can result in the withdrawal becoming taxable.
If you have completed at least five years of continuous service, EPF withdrawals are generally tax-free, even if you later become an NRI. In such cases, you may choose to withdraw the funds before moving abroad, subject to EPFO rules. Here are some key EPF rules NRIs should know:
NRIs may still need to check the tax rules in their country of residence, as the withdrawn amount could be taxable there depending on local laws.
If you have completed 5 years of continuous service in India, the entire EPF withdrawal amount, including the employee's and the employer's contribution, as well as the interest, is fully exempt from tax in India. In such cases, no TDS is applicable on the withdrawal.
However, if the EPF balance is withdrawn before 5 years, TDS of 10% is applicable for those with a valid PAN card, and a higher interest rate for those who do not have a PAN. NRIs can also use Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) to reduce this tax burden, if applicable.
The following forms have to be filed by members during PF withdrawal:
Once you submit a request, your EPF claim may be settled within 20 days for offline claims and 3-5 working days in the case of online claims with updated know-your-customer (KYC) process, according to ClearTax.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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