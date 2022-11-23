Moving in together doesn’t match the financial benefits of marriage, but why?5 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 09:47 PM IST
Married couples are four times as wealthy as unmarried couples who live together
Married couples are four times as wealthy as unmarried couples who live together
A walk down the aisle can be a route to greater wealth and prosperity for couples in the U.S. Married people have higher net worths and are more likely to be homeowners than their unmarried counterparts their age are.