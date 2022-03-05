Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP govt raises DA for state govt employees. Details here

Further, the MP government will also give additional 25,000 to girl students under the 'Ladli Laxmi scheme
1 min read . 08:48 PM IST Livemint

  • We have decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31%, and payment for the same will start from the month of April, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan said

Madhya Pradesh government decided to increased the Dearness Allowance of state government employees with effect from April, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

We have decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31%, and payment for the same will start from the month of April, Chouhan said.

Due to the coronavirus situation, we were not able to give full DA to the government employees, Chouhan said, adding that now that the situation is slowly returning to normal, the government has decided to give 31% DA.

Further, the state government will also give additional 25,000 to girl students under the "Ladli Laxmi scheme" on taking admission in the college, Chouhan announced.

