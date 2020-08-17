Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's most successful captain, has recently announced his retirement from international cricket. He is the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies T20 World Cup in 2007, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. From a railway ticket collector to ending the game as one of the greatest player — everyone has something to learn from 'Captain Cool'. Some of his qualities that helped him succeed on the cricket field can also be applied to the investing world.