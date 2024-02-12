MSM REITs: How SEBI's game-changing move will transform India's real estate investment landscape
MSM REITs in India provide investors with a unique proposition to participate in the commercial real estate market. They adopt a niche-targeted approach and offer transparency and control beyond traditional blind pool investments.
Commercial real estate (CRE) has long been an attractive investment avenue for those seeking to diversify their portfolios and capitalise on the stability and income potential of real property. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have been a game-changer in the global investment landscape, providing investors with a unique proposition to participate in the commercial real estate market. In a bid to catalyse the growth of the real estate sector in India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has plans to introduce an innovative concept – the MSM REITs.