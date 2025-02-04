Mudra loan interest rates 2025: How to secure the best deal

Understanding Mudra loan interest rates is crucial for entrepreneurs seeking financial aid under PMMY. These loans, available up to 10 lakhs at rates starting from 9.30% p.a., require borrowers to manage debt wisely while considering various lenders' terms and conditions.

Dakshita Ojha
Published4 Feb 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Mudra loan interest rates in 2025: Your guide to affordable financing.

The interest rates on Mudra loans are something prospective entrepreneurs and small company owners must understand when applying for financial support under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY). Let's discuss the factors that determine Mudra loan interest rates and how borrowers can bargain for the best terms.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

The PMMY, is a flagship program of the Government of India which makes access to finance easier for micro and small, non-farm, and non-corporate enterprises. Loans are extended through channels that include banks, microfinance institutions, and non-banking financial firms. Mudra loans fall into three categories, depending on the loan amount:

  • Shishu: Loan amount up to 50,000 for new and early-stage businesses.
  • Kishor: Loans of 50,001 to 5 lakh for enterprise expansion.
  • Tarun: Loans for established businesses that need big-ticket investment ranging from 5,00,001 to 10 lakh.

Mudra Yojana details

Interest rate

9.30% p.a. onwards.

Loan amount

Up to 10 lakhs.

Loan tenure

Up to 7 years.

Processing fees

Depends on the lender.

Benefits of Mudra loan

  • No collateral required: The Mudra loan applicant is not required to provide any collateral.
  • Flexible repayment: It has a tenure of 12 months to 5 years and can be extended further.
  • No foreclosure charges: No additional charges are levied on the borrowers if they want to pay off the loan amount early.
  • Special concessions: For women's enterprises, there are special discounts.

How to secure Mudra loan at best interest rates?

Take into consideration the following strategies to maximize benefits and minimize the costs of borrowing:

  1. Compare offers: Compare loan offers with interest rates and loan conditions of different banks and NBFCs.
  2. Business risk profiles: More interest might be charged on a company that is stable and does not have any risk factor associated with it.
  3. Maintaining high credit score: High credit score might help in interest rates going low, and there is a high chance of loan approval.
  4. Annual healthy turnover: Companies with constant and growing revenues are favourites for lenders.
  5. Repayment tenure: Optimal loan amount and payback duration can be helpful in achieving EMIs and financial sustainability.

Mudra yojana schemes

  • Microenterprise credit: It is promoted to encourage people to start small businesses and become self-sufficient financially.
  • Mahila Udyami Yojana's: Women entrepreneurs program provides women borrowers with a 0.25 percent interest rate reduction on Mudra loans.
  • Refinance program: It helps MSMEs by refinancing their loans and reduces their total financial burden.
  • Mudra card: A debit card that enables cashless transactions and provides easy access to working capital, linked to the Mudra loan.
  • Equipment financing: The equipment financing scheme avails the microbusinesses to buy new equipment, thereby enhancing their operations.

In conclusion, Mudra loan program is one of the good financial tools available for small businesses to seek cheap loans. However, borrowers need to be cautious of the terms they take, understand interest rates available with various lending institutions, and manage their debt prudently. 

Although Mudra loans carry very minimal interest rates, over-debt may put a strain on the financial resources of an enterprise at any time, particularly in a recessionary period.

Note: Personal loan interest rates and other provisions keep changing with time. Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's official website for the latest updates.

