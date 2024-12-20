Disney knows how to sell plushies to kids and tug grown up hearts with stories of love and loss. but this time no matter what calamities befall these cute as button cubs who are trying to get away from ghost lions and a perennially furious mother nature… What money lessons do we learn from Mufasa and Taka’s adventures in the wild Savannah

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! Dear Disney, no matter how dazzling and heart stopping cliff hangers (literally!) that you can create in the name of adventure, you should know that people are going to compare the sheer joy of the original animation film. Imagine how scared kids can get should they see snarling lions fighting to prove their ‘alpha’ status in the pride National Geographic style instead of animation. Plus the gut wrenching consequences of a little cub’s adventurous nature in the original animation was dealt with crying in the grass… Here, the banishment feels that much more awful. Not something you’d want to explain to the kids… I wish someone had stopped the senior management from being dazzled by the high tech and stayed focused on the one true North: make kids laugh and grown ups cry with the story… Why try to fix something that’s not broken?

As an investor it is recommended that you keep an eye on your portfolio so you don’t miss out on an opportunity to get rid of non performing assets or slow growing investments in favour of new, better offerings. But if your portfolio is working fine and you don’t have any reason to create an upheaval in your portfolio, then count your blessings and do not run after glitzy stocks just because others are doing that.

Be aware of friends who turn foe Mufasa is the hero of the story, we all know, but as you watch the film we see how his bestie Taka could turn into his enemy number one. It’s how stories are written, alas: the hero always gets the girl. so it’s only natural that Taka is unable to tell Kiara that he has fallen for her. Aand Queen Eshe pushes Mufasa to spend time with all the female lions as well… You will remember how Scar is vicious with Mufasa in the original film, right? Well the seeds of hate are sown here… And for some reason I thought it was justified as well…

As an investor you would best not invest for your friend. You can introduce your money manager to them but other than that you’d best diplomatically admit that anything more might get in the way of your friendship… Right?

I wish Disney had released this film on Netflix. It would have been a blessed distraction from the vanilla Christmas fare. We could have fast forwarded the scary realistic Pumba altogether!