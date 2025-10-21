Muhurat trading 2025: A tradition where faith meets finance
Summary
As markets open for the symbolic Muhurat session on Diwali, investors across generations blend culture, sentiment, and long-term investing to mark the start of Samvat 2082.
This year’s Muhurat trading session, to be held on 21 October 2025, between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM, marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Samvat 2082.
