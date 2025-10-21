Muhurat trading 2025: A tradition where faith meets finance

This year’s Muhurat trading session, to be held on 21 October 2025, between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM, marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Samvat 2082.

For many retail investors, the one-hour trading window is more about sentiment than speculation—a symbolic gesture of wealth creation rather than a chase for short-term gains. Small, token investments in blue-chip stocks reflect optimism and a belief in long-term prosperity.

Over the years, the session has come to embody a mix of festive spirit, faith, and confidence in India’s markets.

Carrying a family tradition

Mumbai-based Meghna Kochar (23), a communications professional, has been investing independently for the past year and a half. Coming from a Marwari family, she grew up watching her parents and grandparents invest during Muhurat trading.

“The start of the new Samvat and Muhurat trading are a big deal for us. My father makes some of his long-term investments around this time," she said.

Carrying forward the family tradition, Kochar added, “I invest small amounts every month, but I always keep some savings aside to buy a few stocks on Diwali day."

Her faith in the practice has paid off. “When I moved to Mumbai for my first job, I needed ₹45,000 for brokerage fees. The gains from my Muhurat trading investments covered that amount. It made me feel proud and financially independent," she said, adding that her goal is to build a portfolio strong enough for emergencies.

A ritual of recalibration

New Delhi-based Nikhil Pachauri (42), a consultant in business strategy and supply chain, began his career in Gujarat, where he was introduced to stock investing through his colleagues.

“I used to watch them buy stocks during lunch hours, and it fascinated me. Over time, Muhurat trading became an annual buying ritual for me. I use this occasion to recalibrate my portfolio and enter new scrips," he said.

Pachauri keeps a record of all his previous Muhurat purchases—tracking entry points, quantities, and current prices.

“It helps me compare performance and decide whether to add, hold, or exit positions. I’m not an active seller since I invest with a long-term view. In fact, I’ve exited stocks during Muhurat trading only three or four times in the past decade," he said.

Faith over frenzy

For Gurgaon-based Adesh Pugalia (29), a corporate strategist at a real estate firm, Muhurat trading is an occasion to invest in quality stocks with a long-term perspective.

“The way people buy gold on Dhanteras, I buy stocks on Muhurat trading. I don’t make speculative trades — I invest for the long haul," he said.

Pugalia has been shortlisting stocks over the past few days and plans to make his purchases on Diwali.

“Every year, I allocate a small portion of my savings to the market during the Muhurat trading window, right before the Diwali pooja at home. Two years ago, I bought Kirloskar Ferrous, Rail Vikas Nigam and a few others on this day, and they have delivered over 200–300% returns," he said.

When Diwali means booking profits

Thane-based Alka Verma (53), a homemaker with five years of stock market experience, sees the day differently.

“For me, Diwali is about earning, not spending. I book profits on Muhurat trading day — Laxmi should come to me, not go away," she quipped.

Verma believes enthusiasm around the ritual has waned.

“The fact that it’s scheduled in the afternoon and not evening, as it used to be, shows how the excitement has faded. With trading now just a click away and 60% of it driven by algorithms, emotions are no longer at the centre. Muhurat trading thrives on emotion, culture, and spirituality — things that are slowly losing relevance," she said.

The BSE has conducted Muhurat trading since 1957, though the practice dates back much earlier among Gujarati and Marwari traders who viewed Diwali as an auspicious start to new ventures. It remains a unique blend of culture, festival, and finance.

While the frenzy may have softened, the tradition endures. Investors may no longer wait eagerly to trade, but they still watch the markets closely as the one-hour symbolic session unfolds each Diwali.