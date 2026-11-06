Muhurat Trading 2026, Samvat 2083: Can you buy mutual funds, gold, silver ETFs during special Diwali session on 8 Nov?

In India, stock markets remain closed on weekends. However, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) conduct a special Muhurat Trading session every year on Diwali Laxmi Pujan day. This year, it will be held on Sunday, 8 November, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083.
The special equity trading session will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, with a pre-open session from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm. But can investors also buy mutual funds, index funds, and ETFs during this special session? Here's what experts have to say.
Harsh Vardhan Dawar, ACA, CFA, FRM, Founder, Wealth Cafe, said investors can buy and sell ETFs through their brokers during the live Muhurat session. Orders are executed at prevailing market rates. Trades executed on 8 November will follow the T+1 settlement cycle, with ETF units to be credited in demat accounts on Monday, 9 November.
Mutual funds, including index funds, work differently. Investors can place orders anytime, but there is no special Muhurat session or live market pricing. Orders placed on Sunday will be processed on Monday, 9 November at that day's closing NAV. Units should be credited within two working days by Wednesday, he added.
Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO and Founder of Dhanvesttor, said mutual fund and index fund transactions are not listed securities like ETFs and are processed on weekdays. Some AMCs may reject Sunday orders, while others may accept them for processing on the next working day.
Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of Trackk, said platforms may accept orders on holidays, but AMCs cannot process them as per SEBI rules. Zerodha, for instance, has said Kite SIP orders will move to the next trading day. Practices may vary across platforms, so investors should check with their brokers.
Gupte explained the process as follows:
Bathwal said orders placed on Sunday, 8 November will be considered received on Monday, 9 November, the next working day.
For most equity mutual funds, investors will get Monday's NAV if the application and funds are received before the 3 pm cut-off. Otherwise, the subsequent applicable NAV will apply. Investors should not expect Sunday's or the previous business day's NAV. Actual processing depends on the AMC.
Prior to buying and selling in Muhurat Trading, investors need to look at the liquidity, volume of transactions, spread between bids and offers, and how close the market value is to the NAV of the ETF. Limit orders are preferred over market orders for the same reason, Bathwal suggested.
For mutual funds, investors should check whether their AMC or platform accepts transactions on Sunday. Lump-sum investments, SIPs and redemptions will follow regular business-day processing. SIPs due on Sunday will be processed on the next working day, she added.
Gupte highlighted three considerations, saying Muhurat Trading is a symbolic tradition rather than a market advantage. Investors can treat it as an optional opportunity to start a long-term investment plan.
|Parameter
|ETFs
|Mutual funds/index funds
|Purchase
|Through stock exchanges
|Through AMCs or investment platforms
|Pricing
|Live market price
|Applicable NAV
|Order timing
|2:20 pm–3:30 pm on 8 November
|Orders may be placed anytime, subject to platform rules; generally processed on 9 November.
|Buying and selling
|Possible during the special session
|Processed on the next working day
|Settlement/allotment
|T+1; expected 9 November
|Units expected within two working days, subject to processing
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.