Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana: How does compounding turn a small monthly investment into a decent corpus?
A minimal investment of ₹1000 every month can help one accumulate a decent corpus over a period, provided the investment is continued for a prolonged period. Beyond the investment amount and interest rate, it is the investment tenure that matters most when gaining from the compounding effect.
Are you familiar with the “Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana" initiated by the Madhya Pradesh government in January 2023? This program aims to provide financial empowerment to underprivileged girls and women in the state, offering a monthly grant of ₹1000. This translates to an annual sum of ₹12,000 deposited into the bank accounts of eligible women aged 23-60 years old.