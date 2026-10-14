Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yogna: MP CM to release 41st installment today, here's how to check payment

On Wednesday, October 15, the 41st instalment of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Ladli Behna Yojana will be released. CM Dr Mohan Yadav announced during an event in Guruwahi village of Umaria district that about 1.25 crore women will be receiving money under this scheme in their respective bank accounts. More than ₹1,834 crore would be reportedly transferred online to the beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Yojana this time.
Ladli Behna Yojana, provided by the Madhya Pradesh government, aims to strengthen the financial well-being, promoting economic empowerment, self-reliance and dignity among women in Madhya Pradesh. This is monthly financial assistance to women. On October 14, the fourth day of Navratri, CM Mohan Yadav will release the 41st instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana at a public event in Guruwahi village of the Umaria district.
“On the sacred occasion of Navratri, today from Umaria district, under the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana', an amount exceeding ₹1,834 crore was transferred to the accounts of more than 1.25 crore sisters of the state, and under the ₹450 gas cylinder refill scheme, a subsidy amount of ₹115.10 crore for two months was transferred to more than 23 lakh eligible sisters through a single click. Heartiest congratulations to all sisters,” wrote CM Yadav on X.
Beneficiaries can check their payment status by following the steps below:
Check whether the Ladli Behna Yojana money has been credited to your bank account with these easy steps:
-Visit the official website of the scheme at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.
-On the website page, look for the 'Application & Payment Status' and select the option on the homepage
-Enter application number or overall ID
-Fill the captcha given on the screen and enter the OTP sent on the mobile
-Once logged in, check the application and payment details.
Apart from the website, beneficiaries can also check the payment status using their bank accounts. One can check the payments by updating their bank account passbook or receiving an SMS from the bank regarding any deposit.
Beneficiaries can also confirm the payments by simply checking their bank account balance via their mobile net banking or UPI apps.
The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched by the Madhya Pradesh government in June 2023 and since then 40 installments have already been transferred till September 2026.
Under this scheme, eligible women are assisted with monthly financial aid. A budget of ₹23,882 crore has been allocated for the scheme for the financial year 2026-27.
The benefit of the Ladli Behna Yojana is only available to women who meet the eligibility criteria.
Check out criteria for Ladli Behna Yojana:
The scheme started at ₹1,000 per month in June 2023. The payment was later raised to ₹1,250, and further increased to ₹1,500.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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