Net flows into multi-asset allocation funds have fallen sharply through 2026. After pulling in ₹10,485 crore in January, the category's inflows nearly halved to ₹5,213 crore by March. By September, net flows had shrunk to ₹3,667 crore, and in October they slipped to ₹1,515 crore—barely a seventh of January's levels.
Experts attribute this to returns moderating in recent period. The multi-asset allocation fund category average has returned just 2.6% year-to-date and 1.3% over six months, weighed down by equity market volatility and a correction in gold and silver after their sharp 2024-25 rally.