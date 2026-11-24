Net flows into multi-asset allocation funds have fallen sharply through 2026. After pulling in ₹10,485 crore in January, the category's inflows nearly halved to ₹5,213 crore by March. By September, net flows had shrunk to ₹3,667 crore, and in October they slipped to ₹1,515 crore—barely a seventh of January's levels.
Net flows into multi-asset allocation funds have fallen sharply through 2026. After pulling in ₹10,485 crore in January, the category's inflows nearly halved to ₹5,213 crore by March. By September, net flows had shrunk to ₹3,667 crore, and in October they slipped to ₹1,515 crore—barely a seventh of January's levels.
Experts attribute this to returns moderating in recent period. The multi-asset allocation fund category average has returned just 2.6% year-to-date and 1.3% over six months, weighed down by equity market volatility and a correction in gold and silver after their sharp 2024-25 rally.
Experts attribute this to returns moderating in recent period. The multi-asset allocation fund category average has returned just 2.6% year-to-date and 1.3% over six months, weighed down by equity market volatility and a correction in gold and silver after their sharp 2024-25 rally.
"Over the last few years, we have consistently advocated multi-asset allocation funds, highlighting their potential to offer investors exposure to multiple asset classes through a single fund. When gold and silver prices were on an uptrend, this was one of the categories which saw a sharp uptick in investor interest. With near-term softness in equity and commodity markets, investor interest in the category seems to have moderated, but we continue to recommend long-term investing in multi-asset funds,” said Vipin Bhandari, head–retail business, ICICI Prudential AMC.
A part of the pullback is tactical money exiting. "There will always be some tactical flow element where investors allocate more money where they see higher returns," said Aparna Karnik, fund manager at DSP Mutual Fund.
"Multi-asset allocation funds received high flows when gold and silver returns were high; some of that money later moved towards small-cap categories," Karnik said. “However, the multi-asset fund has continued to see steady systematic flows,” she said.
That is the right way to hold these funds, say fund managers. "Gold and silver can't be seen as short-term return generators. It is more of a long-term asset allocation in a multi-asset portfolio," said Rahul Singh at Tata Mutual Fund. “If you look at the long term, multi-asset funds have generated steady returns on a risk-adjusted basis.”
But multi-asset allocation funds are, by design, products where some asset class is always underperforming at a certain point in time while another is doing well — that is the nature of the product and the idea behind diversification. A debt exposure, for instance, can offer stable yields when other asset classes underperform, providing a cushion against volatility. "It's a cushion. It helps a lot when the rest of the portfolio is not doing well," said Karnik.
The structure also outsources the difficult job of rebalancing to the fund manager. "Multi-asset allocation fund outsources the rebalancing process to the fund manager, who can decide when to sell an asset that has become expensive and buy one that is relatively cheap. Since this rebalancing happens within the fund, it is also tax-efficient,” Bhandari explained.
“After seeing both the upcycle and the downcycle across asset classes, investors may now get more selective in choosing multi-asset allocation funds that fit their risk profile rather than simply chasing near-term returns,” Karnik added.
Takeaways
“In a fund like a multi-asset fund, re-balancing happens automatically whenever one asset class significantly declines or sees sharp rallies. And the re-balancing is not a tax event. If an investor does that through separate investments, selling any asset class for re-balancing of portfolio will be a tax event," said Kavitha Menon, founder of Probitus Wealth.
"It is not possible for investors to predict when a particular asset class will do well. But meaningful diversification will help an investor participate in at least one asset class that will do well in a given economic cycle," Menon added.