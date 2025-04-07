Money
Insurance premiums are rising quickly. Here's how you can get a discount.
Summary
- While you can't control medical inflation, you can get a discount on your insurance premiums with a one-time payment for a multi-year plan. It works out cheaper and insulates you from annual hikes.
Rising insurance premiums pinch pockets, especially those of senior citizens. We have no control over medical inflation, which causes premiums to rise, but there are ways to get a discount on premiums.
