Insurance premiums are rising quickly. Here's how you can get a discount.

Suppose the annual premium for a 61-year-old's health plan is ₹40,356. The cost for three years comes in at ₹1.21 lakh. However, the premium cost is unlikely to remain the same for the entire duration. Assuming it grows 5% every year, the total premium outgo for three years will be ₹1.33 lakh. By comparison, your total premium will be only ₹1.10 lakh if you choose a one-time payment. If you do not have this much cash, you can look at financing your premium.