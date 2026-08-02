Multi-asset allocation funds drew nearly 7 times more inflows than balanced advantage funds in H1 2026; here's why

Multi-asset allocation funds dominated investor preference in the first half of 2026. According to AMFI data, the category attracted net inflows of around ₹38,027 crore during January-June 2026, compared with ₹5,586 crore for balanced advantage funds (or dynamic asset allocation).
Both categories belong to the hybrid-fund universe and are often considered by investors seeking an alternative to pure equity funds.
However, experts say they are designed for different objectives, and recent inflows have been driven more by performance than by product suitability.
SEBI mandates that multi-asset allocation funds can invest in at least 3 asset classes, with a minimum allocation of 10% to each. On the other hand, balanced advantage funds can dynamically adjust equity and debt allocations from 0% to 100%.
According to Sougata Basu, Founder & CEO, CashRich, the rally in gold and silver played a decisive role in attracting investors.
“Multi-asset funds allowed investors to participate in both equity markets and the sharp rally in precious metals. Balanced advantage funds are designed to dynamically manage equity and debt exposure, so they were never meant to capture returns from gold or silver,” Basu explained.
Apurv Gupta, Founder & CEO, Otto Money, said, “Investors typically chase recent returns. Multi-asset allocation funds significantly outperformed balanced advantage funds over the past year, prompting fresh launches and aggressive distribution, which further boosted inflows.”
As of 30 June, the industry had 34 multi-asset allocation funds and 36 balanced advantage funds. Yet, experts say the number of schemes alone does not determine inflows.
Basu noted that balanced advantage funds are already a mature category managing a large asset base, where fresh investments are often offset by redemptions from existing investors.
Gupta added that multi-asset allocation remains a relatively newer category, resulting in a higher number of new fund launches over the past year. Strong trailing returns also made these schemes easier for distributors to sell.
Experts believe future flows will depend largely on market conditions.
Basu said the recent correction in gold and silver has already narrowed the performance gap between the two categories.
“Precious metals have run hard for two years. No asset class leads forever. Market leadership rotates every cycle, and flows follow with a lag,” he added.
Gupta, however, expects a meaningful revival only if investor enthusiasm for precious metals fades, noting that Indian investors have historically maintained a strong preference for gold.
According to category data shared by Gupta (as of June 30, 2026), multi-asset allocation funds have outperformed balanced advantage funds across all major time periods, largely due to the strong rally in gold and silver in 2025 and greater allocation flexibility.
Basu said multi-asset allocation funds have also benefited from exposure to a wider mix of assets such as silver ETFs, overseas equities and REITs. He added that balanced advantage funds are designed to reduce equity exposure during expensive markets, which may limit upside in bull runs but provide better downside protection during volatile phases.
Both experts caution against using inflow data as an investment decision-making tool.
Basu said investors should look at different factors depending on the category. Before investing in balanced advantage funds, check:
Before investing in multi-asset allocation funds, check:
Gupta said investors should evaluate these common parameters before choosing either category:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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