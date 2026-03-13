Multi-asset allocation funds have emerged as the new favourite among mutual fund investors. Multi-asset funds received the highest inflows of ₹8,476 crore in February, per Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data.
Multi-asset funds are having a moment. This fund manager explains why
SummaryMulti-asset allocation funds are rapidly gaining traction among investors. Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind AMC, sheds light on how these funds provide a balanced portfolio and if these funds are the right choice for your investment strategy
Multi-asset allocation funds have emerged as the new favourite among mutual fund investors. Multi-asset funds received the highest inflows of ₹8,476 crore in February, per Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More