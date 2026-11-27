Indian equities have endured nearly two years of muted returns. Sample this: Between November 2024 and 2026, the Nifty 50 dropped about 4%, while gold and silver prices almost doubled over the same period. In absolute terms, during this period, gold and silver jumped 73% and 70%, respectively.

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This data (see table below) surely underscored the benefits of investing in multiple asset classes. But does it make a case for multi-asset allocation funds, which offer investors exposure to equity, debt, and commodities through a single scheme? And can these funds deliver the diversification and risk management that investors seek, particularly when different asset classes take turns leading the market?

November 2024 November 2026 Change (%) Nifty 50 24304.35 23440.80 -3.55% Gold Per Gram ₹ 8,056 ₹ 13,937 +73% Silver Per Gram ₹ 97 ₹ 165 +70.01% USD ₹ 84.10 ₹ 94.87 +12.8% Data covers the period from 1 November 2024 to 2 November 2026.

Not all multi-asset funds are the same As per SEBI categorisation, a multi-asset allocation fund must invest at least 10% in each of three different asset classes. Beyond this, fund houses have flexibility in deciding how to construct and manage these funds. For instance, one fund may allocate 70% to equities, 15% to debt, and 15% to gold and silver. Another may have 40% in equities, 20% in debt, and 40% in commodities.

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There are 37 funds in this category. To understand how they invest, we have shortlisted 14 schemes with a track record of at least three years and an AUM of ₹500 crore or more.

1-and 3-year performance

Scheme Name Return 1 Year (%) Direct Return 3 Year (%) Direct Return Since Launch Direct AUM (Cr.) Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund 6.90 18.63 15.21 6797.93 DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund 7.88 17.10 17.39 11355.31 Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund 6.30 17.03 16.92 18893.13 Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund 7.29 16.33 16.30 15518.15^ Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund 8.73 16.25 16.46 7815.26 WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund 6.78 15.65 15.40 9673.03 Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund 6.11 14.33 10.82 2760.75 Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund 4.46 14.12 14.54 1445.67 SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund 4.44 14.00 12.03 21362.08 ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund 1.25 13.53 15.77 86512.48 UTI Multi Asset Allocation Fund 0.80 13.46 9.87 6746.97 Tata Multi Asset Allocation Fund 1.70 12.64 16.43 5080.37 HDFC Multi Asset Allocation Fund 3.58 12.36 11.49 6009.77 Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund 6.52 7.60 7.51 2935.97 Returns as of 25 Nov 2026 Source: AMFI

One-year returns varied widely across multi-asset funds, ranging from 0.8% to nearly 9%. This highlights that the category is not a uniform product.

According to Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst, Morningstar Investment Research India, “Returns are influenced by factors such as a fund's asset-allocation framework, benchmark construction, tax structure, security selection, and rebalancing decisions. As a result, investors should assess individual strategies rather than drawing conclusions based solely on category-level returns.”

“Across market environments, multi-asset funds have generally participated in rising equity markets while benefiting from the diversification provided by debt and precious metals during periods of heightened volatility. Historically, this has resulted in a trade-off between upside capture during strong market rallies and downside mitigation during more challenging periods. Therefore, these strategies are best evaluated over a full market cycle rather than over a single year or against the strongest-performing asset class at any given point in time,” Meshram told Livemint.

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Recent volatility in gold and silver prices has affected category returns to varying degrees, depending on individual portfolio exposures, he explained, adding that precious metals represent only one component of these portfolios, and overall outcomes continue to be driven by the interaction between equity, fixed-income, and commodity allocations. Equity remains the largest allocation across most multi-asset strategies and is therefore an important determinant of return outcomes and volatility.

How do these funds invest?

Scheme Name Equity Debt Cash & Equivalents Gold Silver Foreign Securities REITs / InvITs Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund 65.89% 10.71% 21.59% 7.96% 7.43% - - DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund 38.83% 11.10% 17.31% 11.28% - 11.37% - Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund 59.18% 16.57% 7.15% 7.51% 2.23% 4.44% 2.92% Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund 70.30% 13.43% 3.72% 5.63% 6.77% - - Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund 67.61% 11.70% 3.34% 10.81% - - 4.52% WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund 28.35% 33.58% 13.56% 4.23% - - 19.94% Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund 67.46% 10.20% 5.34% 11.16% - - 3.18% Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund 68.86% 10.59% 4.56% 14.48% - - 1.51% SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund 44.67% 32.14% 7.87% 7.13% - - 5.19% ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund 67.40% 16.33% 4.92% 9.82% - - 1.35% UTI Multi Asset Allocation Fund 66.27% 10.73% 2.55% 13.13% - - 5.28% Tata Multi Asset Allocation Fund 73.89% 11.31% 5.72% - - - 1.02% HDFC Multi Asset Allocation Fund 67.87% 12.19% 5.27% 10.89% - - 2.05% Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund 21.02% 55.62% - - - 16.13% - Data as of 31 October 2026 Source: MF Analyser

The table shows that nearly 10 of the 14 schemes that we analysed, have an equity allocation of 60% or more. This raises a fundamental question:

Can multi-asset funds really serve as a substitute for traditional asset allocation? Bhautik Ambani, Chief Executive Officer, AlphaGrep Mutual Fund, opined that a multi-asset fund doesn’t replace asset allocation. If done well, it automates the process. “Not every multi-asset fund is dynamic, and many carry a large, fairly fixed equity share. A fund that is mostly equity with some gold on the side isn’t really doing the job of asset allocation for you.” Citing its own fund’s strategy, AlphaGrep CEO argued that the effectiveness of multi-asset funds hinges on how actively they adjust allocations to changing market conditions.

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“These funds are built for a smoother ride, so there will be stretches, especially in strong equity rallies, when they trail pure-equity funds. Investors should expect that. The reverse is also true: beating equity in a year when gold and silver ran up sharply isn’t proof of skill. It’s simply the allocation doing its job,” Ambani told Livemint.

What to consider before investing in a multi-asset allocation fund? The key question is not whether a multi-asset fund outperformed a particular asset class in a given year, but whether its diversification framework produced the outcomes expected from its stated investment mandate, feels Morningstar India’s senior analyst.

AlphaGrep Mutual Fund’s CEO suggests that an investor should adopt a 2-pronged strategy and look beyond returns.

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The first parameter is to check if the fund is actually dynamic, and how much equity exposure it carries. “Many multi-asset funds keep equity at 65% or more, partly to qualify for equity taxation, sometimes by counting hedged arbitrage positions as equity. That’s a legitimate choice, but such a fund will behave much like an equity fund, and investors should go in knowing that. Others hold a broadly fixed mix and simply rebalance back to it. Among the dynamic ones, the shifts come either from a fund manager’s judgement or from a defined model.”

Ambani suggests, as the next step, investors should examine what’s actually in the commodity bucket. “For much of the category, commodities today mean gold and silver. Both are precious metals, and their prices tend to move closely together. Real diversification comes from assets driven by different forces,” he said.

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The third aspect is to check the stabiliser, i.e. debt. “It is there for stability and liquidity, so its credit quality and duration matter. And look at costs.” The question isn’t which fund did best last year. It’s whether you understand how the fund will behave in a year when gold isn’t the hero.

About the Author Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15...Read More ✕ Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15 years of experience in business journalism, he specialises in business, personal finance, stock markets, mutual funds, and economic developments, while also covering geopolitics and major breaking news. During his tenure at Mint, which spans nearly two years, he has led planning and coverage of key news events, including the Union Budget, RBI monetary policy announcements, US Federal Reserve decisions, elections, and major international developments.



Devansh holds a Master's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. Before rejoining Mint, he worked with leading business news organisations, including The Economic Times, Moneycontrol, and ET Money. At ET Money, he served as Senior Investor Educator, where he created educational content to help readers better understand investing, mutual funds, and personal finance. Throughout his career, he has focused on making complex business and financial developments accurate, accessible, and relevant for a broad audience.