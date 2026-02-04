How multi-asset funds diversify portfolio, smoothen swings
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 04 Feb 2026, 05:01 pm IST
Summary
Multi-asset funds provide portfolio diversification by investing in different asset classes. Recent have led fund managers to adjust allocations. Investors should consider funds that align with their risk tolerance.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After a blistering rally over the past year, gold and silver prices are beginning to see sharp corrections. Gold ETFs have fallen over 12% since 29 January, and silver ETFs have slumped over 24% as of 4 February. Experts attribute the correction to profit-booking and expectations of a stronger dollar following the nomination of hawkish Kevin Warsh as the next US Federal Reserve chair.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story