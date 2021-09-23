Multi-asset funds good for long term

When you are investing in one fund using a relatively low monthly systematic investment plan amount, it is important that you choose a fund that gives a ‘broad’ exposure. Now, this term ‘broad’ could mean two things, and your fund choice will depend on which meaning you choose. One, you could seek breadth in terms of asset classes—that is, seek a fund that invests in both the equity market as well as the debt market (and/or gold). In that case, you would choose a hybrid fund or a multi-asset fund. A fund such as DSP Equity and bond fund would fit the bill if you are seeking a moderate risk profile for your long-term investment.

