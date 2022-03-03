Multi-asset investing: Win some, lose some

How multi-asset investing works: Simply put, multi-asset investing entails investing across various asset classes such as equity, fixed income, cash, and gold. Under varying economic and market conditions, different asset classes behave differently. Each asset class has a performance cycle of its own. Being diversified enables investors to benefit from different market moves/cycles. Furthermore, multi-asset investing can aid in curbing portfolio volatility. A decline in one asset class can potentially be offset by an uptick in another asset class. Over longer time horizons, the importance of de-risking the portfolio cannot be overstated. When it comes to investing, at the start of any financial year, no one can predict which asset class will outperform that year (See graphic). At best, what an individual can do is make an educated guess. This is akin to guessing the winner at the start of a sporting event. Be it the FIFA World Cup winner or the asset class, winners keep changing every year. Over the past five FIFA World Cups, we had five different countries lifting the Cup; Brazil in 2002, Italy in 2006, Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014 and France in 2018.

