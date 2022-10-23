DCM Shriram Ltd., a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 17,780.69 Cr, operates in the diversified industry. The three main categories represented in DCM Shriram's business portfolio are agri-rural, chlor-vinyl, and value-added like Fenesta building systems. Cement, fertiliser, and chloro vinyl are all manufactured by DCM Shriram in Kota (Rajasthan), while chlor-alkali is produced in Bharuch (Gujarat). The firm has 263 MW captive coal-powered power plants in Kota and Bharuch (Gujarat). The production capacity for the urea plant in Kota is 379,500 TPA, while the production capacity for chlor-alkali is 1845 TPD in both Kota and Bharuch.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors declared interim dividend of 230% i.e. Rs.4.60/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year 2022-23, which will be paid/dispatched to all concerned on or before 17.11.2022."

On a consolidated basis the company reported a net profit of Rs. 128.12 crore in Q2FY23 down 19.17% YoY from Rs. 158.50 crore in Q2FY22 and also down by 49.55% QoQ from ₹253.96 Cr in Q1FY23. In Q2FY23 the company reported total revenue from operations of ₹2,875.38 Cr up by 32% YoY from ₹2,177.53 Cr in Q2FY22 but down by 3.24% QoQ from ₹2,971.83 Cr in Q1FY23. EBITDA dropped by 2.85% YoY to Rs. 302.37 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs. 311.23 crore in Q2FY22. DCM Shriram's earnings per share (EPS) declined from Rs. 10.16 in September 2021 and Rs. 16.29 in the quarter ended in June 2022 to Rs. 8.22 in September 2022.

On a standalone basis the company reported a net profit of Rs. 182.42 crore in Q2FY23 up 16.68% YoY from Rs. 156.34 crore in Q2FY22 but down by 27.70% QoQ from ₹252.31 Cr in Q1FY23. The company reported a total revenue from operations of ₹2,809.65 Cr in Q2FY23 up by 30.18% YoY from ₹2,158.20 Cr in Q2FY22 but down by 3.38% QoQ from ₹2,908.02 Cr recorded in Q1FY23. In September 2022, EBITDA reached Rs. 353.59 crore, an increase of 14.59% YoY from Rs. 308.57 crore in September 2021. DCM Shriram's earnings per share (EPS) climbed to Rs. 11.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.03 in September 2021 but declined from Rs. 16.18 reported in the quarter ended June 2022.

Mr. Ajay Shriram, Chairman & Senior Managing Director, and Mr. Vikram Shriram, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, said “We are glad to report a good overall performance during the quarter. The businesses continue to operate in a very volatile economic environment given the geo political uncertainties, climate change, monetary tightening and fears of recession around the corner. India is better placed with strong GDP growth but is not immune to above factors. Our Company also gets impacted by these factors but has inherent strength in its business model and financials to manage the tough operating environment."

He further added that “Our Chemical business has performed well with reasonably firm product prices, a result of global supply chain imbalance. Vinyl business is facing headwinds of lower product prices with global decline in demand and higher sourcing from China. The major concern today for ChloroVinyl business is high energy prices which continue to be firm given the geo political instability. We are taking steps to reduce our energy costs by setting up additional 120 MW energy efficient captive coal based power plant and tying up for 50MW renewable power. We plan to take more such steps to reduce our costs as well as increase our green footprint."

“Sugar industry is poised for growth with favorable dynamics with respect to Ethanol as well as Sugar. For the state of UP there is a need for better policy support to push exports as well as cane juice based Ethanol. The Company is exploring opportunities to build multiple revenue streams beyond Sugar and Ethanol through Circular economy. Agri Input business of Shriram Farm Solutions witnessed growth despite unfavorable monsoons. Fenesta business continues its growth trajectory with strong operating performance. It is now entering into business of Facades. Our Investment projects of around Rs. 3,500 crs across businesses are under progress as per schedule. Given the health of our balance sheet and operating cash-flow, we will look forward to more growth avenues and enhance our scale, integration and cost efficiencies," said Mr. Ajay Shriram.

The shares of DCM Shriram Ltd closed at ₹1,070.25 apiece on Friday, up by 0.50% from the previous close of ₹1,064.95. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 68,256 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 76,674 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 109.59% and in the last 3 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 175.94%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 11.80% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 10.34% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 66.53%, FIIs holding of 2.97%, DIIs holding of 8.62%, Government holding of 0.02%, public holding of 20.84% and other shareholdings of 1.01%.